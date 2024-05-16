Khojali hosts solemn ceremony to mark Russian peacekeeping contingent mission completion [PHOTOS]

16 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

On May 15, a solemn ceremony dedicated to the completion of the mission of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation was held at the Khojaly Airport, Azernews reports.

The ceremony was attended by the official representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Azerbaijan Republic, the Ministry of Defense, the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, and the Russian Embassy to the Azerbaijan Republic, as well as servicemen and media representatives.

After viewing the photo exhibition showcasing the activities of the Russian Federation's peacekeeping contingent in the Karabakh economic region, the guests were invited to take their seats in the tribune, and the ceremony's program was announced.

First, the memory of the fallen servicemen was honored with a minute of silence. This was followed by the national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, performed by a military orchestra.

Afterwards, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev delivered a speech.

Afterwards, the Chief of General Staff of the Land Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov spoke about the activities of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, temporarily stationed in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan. He expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Chief of General Staff and his behalf to the military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent for the commendable fulfillment of their military duties, and to the military leadership of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan for effective joint cooperation and the understanding achieved.

Following the speeches, medals were presented to military personnel awarded by the orders of the Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan and Russia, gifts were exchanged between the official guests.

The event ended with a concert program presented by creative teams of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz