State Film Fund enriches its collection with rare photographic documents [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund has enriched its collection with rare photographic documents of the creative team behind the film "Mother-in-Law" (Qayınana).

Azernews reports that a well-known photographer and veteran of the Azerbaijan Film Studio, Mammad Babayev, donated these photos from his personal archive.

The presented photo documents depict the creative team of the film "Mother-in-Law" at the All-Union Film Festival in Ashgabat in 1979.

In valuable archival footage, you can see director Huseyn Seyidzade, actress Nasiba Zeynalova and Tanilya Akhmarova.

Note that "Mother-in-Law" is a musical comedy filmed in 1978 at the AzerbaijanFilm Studio by Huseyn Seyidzade. The comedy is based on a family conflict on an everyday topic.

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund is a public fund for support of the film industry and the preservation of film history.

Established in 1993 by the order of the Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers, it has been operating since 1994. In 1999, the ASFF was elected a member of the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF).

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund carries out its activities in accordance with the recommendations and standards of the International Federation of Film Archives.

In 2023-2024, the State Film Fund organised many events dedicated to Azerbaijan's outstanding cinema and theatre figures like Shamil Mahmudbayov, Tofig Tagizade, Teyyub Akhundov, etc.

