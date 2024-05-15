Billionaire Jeff Bezos resumes tourist trips to space

15 May 2024 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company will resume tourist flights into space after a two-year hiatus, Azernews reports.

Jeff Bezos-backed Blue Origin suspended crew flights for almost two years after the failure of the 2022 mission. At the time, the New Shepard rocket, which carried cargo and people on short trips to the edge of space, failed in September 2022 about a minute after the unmanned mission launched from Texas.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last year completed an investigation into Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft and announced its results. The company had to take a total of 21 corrective actions, including engine upgrades and organizational changes.

The upcoming NS-25 mission will have six crew members, including former Air Force Captain Ed Dwight, the first black astronaut candidate in the United States.

---

