17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

15 May 2024 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

The 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition ‘Caspian Agro’ and 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry ‘InterFood Azerbaijan’ have kicked off in Baku, at the Baku Expo Center.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov highlighted the ongoing agrarian reforms in the country, as well as the governments's significant support measures, including providing farmers with access to agricultural tools and enhancing the scope of agricultural insurance.

Touching upon the country`s hosting of COP29 and declaring 2024 as the "Green World Solidarity Year" in the country by President Ilham Aliyev, the minster noted that this year`s exhibition is mainly focused on showcasing modern agricultural production tools based on the principles of environmental protection, green energy, efficient use of resources, and organic production.

Highlighting fruitfully developing relations with Azerbaijan in the agrarian realm, Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, emphasized that his country attaches special importance to cooperation in Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture.

Alisher Shukurov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture in the Republic of Uzbekistan described the exhibition as a unique platform for promoting agricultural technologies and sharing advanced practices.

The other distinguished speakers of the exhibition, including Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli, KOBIA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev highlighted the reforms and progress achieved in the field of food safety in recent years across the country, as well as the country`s contribution to enhancing the access of these products to international markets.

Muhammad Nasar Hayat, the representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Azerbaijan, expressed FAO's satisfaction in contributing to the government of Azerbaijan's efforts towards diversifying the country's economy. He also hailed the importance of the exhibition in terms of the development of the agricultural sector.

Mentioning the increase in number of participants, ITE Group Plc Regional Director Edward Stroon said that these exhibitions will be organized regularly.

The Baku-hosted exhibitions welcomed about 500 companies from 38 countries. The scale of the exhibitions has increased by 10% compared to last year.

The three-day "Caspian Agro" exhibition displays up-to-date technologies, and modern irrigation systems applied in agriculture.

The International Forum on Innovation in Agriculture is slated to be held as part of the Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition, which will feature panel discussions on various areas of agriculture.

