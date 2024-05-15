Member of European Parliament visits Azerbaijan’s Shusha [PHOTOS]

15 May 2024 20:36 (UTC+04:00)

As part of his visit to Azerbaijan, Javier Nart, member of the European Parliament (MEP) visited the city of Shusha.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the MEP was informed about the ancient history of the city, the situation during the occupation, as well as the construction works, restoration of historical monuments, and future plans in Shusha under the direct supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the beginning of the process of returning residents to their homelands.

During the trip, Nart visited the administrative building of the representative office in Shusha, the City Square, Vagif mausoleum, the Jidir Duzu plain, and viewed the Walls of the Shusha Fortress.

The MEP was told that courageous Azerbaijani soldiers climbed the steep cliffs and destroyed the enemy in hand-to-hand combat. Today, the Jidir Duzu plain has become a place where grand events are held, just like in the pre-occupation times.

Member of European Parliament was accompanied by Tural Ganjaliyev, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, and other officials.

---

