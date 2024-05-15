Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to collaborate on shared investigation into fintech market

15 May 2024 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Azerbaijan Fintech Association and Uzbekistan's SBO company, Azernews reports.

The memorandum is related to research in the fintech market.

The representative of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association, Azer Akbarov, said that the memorandum of understanding envisages researching the fintech market in both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as in other countries, and sharing this information with market participants.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the Fintex Summit held in Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz