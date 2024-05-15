Hungary and Slovakia block EU's response to Georgia

15 May 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hungary and Slovakia have blocked a statement on behalf of all 27 EU states regarding the adoption of the law on Transparency of Foreign Influence in Georgia, Azernews reports.

The EC said that the statement itself would be made in a different format.

It should be noted that yesterday the Parliament of Georgia adopted the draft law on foreign agents in the third reading. The discussion of the bill took place against the background of protests and fights between deputies from the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party and opposition parties that oppose the law.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of the 12 EU states called for a record of what retaliatory measures will follow from Brussels in the event of the final adoption of the controversial law.

In addition, the European Parliament adopted a tough resolution listing recommended responses. These include personal sanctions, revision of the visa-free regime of Georgia and the EU, suspension of financial assistance, refusal to start negotiations on the country's accession to the community.

