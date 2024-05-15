Philharmonic Hall hosts concert dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The evening's program included a performance by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by conductor Elshad Bagirov.

The audience was presented with the Overture from the opera "Koroglu" by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Symphony No. 3 and Suite No. 2 from the ballet "The Path of Thunder" by Gara Garayev.

The magnificent musical works of outstanding Azerbaijani composers performed by the orchestra sounded very touching and heartfelt.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra was formed in 1920 at the request of the prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Many great works of world music, such as those of G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms, and others, occupy an honourable place in the orchestra's repertoire.

Since 2007, the orchestra has been participating in summer festivals In Italy.

