Slovak Parliament calls extraordinary meeting regarding assassination of PM Fico

15 May 2024 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Slovak parliament has called an extraordinary emergency meeting in connection with the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Robert Fitso. The next steps related to the emergency situation in the country will be discussed at the meeting.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets that all political forces of the country have issued statements condemning the incident. Also, the opposition parties have postponed the demonstration organized against the reform prepared by the government regarding public television and radio.

In her statement, the Slovak President, Zuzana Chaputova, wished the PM Fico strength and speedy recovery in these critical moments.

It should be noted that after the assassination, a 71-year-old man was detained as a suspect. It is believed that he shot at the Prime Minister. There is no explanation yet about the motives of the assassination.

First aid was provided to the Prime Minister, who was brought to the hospital by helicopter, and the functioning of his vital organs was stabilized. According to the preliminary information the Prime Minister has received several short from his abdomen, arms and legs.

---

