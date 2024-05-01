Azerbaijan is set to streamline its visa protocols in light of COP29

1 May 2024 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

Attendees of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will benefit from simplified entry procedures, with a specialised visa application process specifically tailored for the event, Azernews reports.

Further details regarding this initiative are slated for imminent release. Notably, Azerbaijan is gearing up to host COP29 in November this year, with the prestigious Baku Olympic Stadium chosen as the conference venue.

It's important to remember that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will be hosting the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP29) for the first time in the region, from November 11 to 22, 2024. This decision was made during the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan, having successfully participated in COP28 in Abu Dhabi last year, is seizing the opportunity to convene heads of state and governments, civil society organisations, businesses, and international institutions in the South Caucasus to deliberate on climate change. The agenda will include measures to expedite the implementation of the Paris Agreement, as well as discussions on long-term climate strategies and goals.

Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030, with plans to increase this target to 40 percent by 2050. The government of Azerbaijan considers fulfilling commitments under the Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, and actively working towards these goals as top priorities.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been an annual event since 1995. Its primary objective is to assess global progress in combating climate change.

