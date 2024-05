1 May 2024 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity”, has begun at the Baku Convention Centre, Azernews reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, is attending the event.

---

