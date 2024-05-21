Azerbaijani minister: We invite our Uzbek colleagues to COP29

21 May 2024 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov extended an invitation to his Uzbek colleagues to attend the COP29 event in Baku, Azernews reports.

Minister Jabbarov emphasised the importance of Uzbekistan's participation in this significant event, extending a cordial invitation to join the discussions in Baku.

"We consider important the participation of our Uzbek colleagues at this unique platform in terms of significance, scale, and connection with this event; we once again invite them to Baku," the minister noted.

"In November, the COP29 event - the next UN climate conference, will be held in Baku. Our country is committed to protecting the environment. Azerbaijan's selection as the host of COP29 demonstrates our active role in the development of global discussions on climate change and sustainable development."

The minister also emphasised this commitment at the forum. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted Azerbaijan's active engagement in global dialogues concerning climate change and sustainable development during the II Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum.

---

