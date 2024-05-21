Young artists to gather at International Festival of Kids Art in Shusha [PHOTOS]

21 May 2024 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

An International Festival of Kids Art will be held in Susha in June, Azernews reports.

The festival titled "Shusha is the Pearl of Culture of the Union of Turkic States" is timed to the International Day for Protection of Children, which is annually celebrated on June 1.

The talented young people of the Turkish states will come together in Shusha to demonstrate the cultural pearls of the Turkish people through art.

International Day for Protection of Children was proclaimed by the Women's International Democratic Federation during its 1949 congress in Moscow. The first celebration took place on June 1, 1950.

Protection of children's rights is guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a number of other laws. Children’s rights embrace legal, social and other issues concerning children.

Azerbaijan adopted the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Administration of Juvenile Justice (1993), the Convention on Consent to Marriage, Minimum Age for Marriage and Registration of Marriages (1996), the European Social Charter (2004), and the Convention on Elimination of Discrimination in Education Sphere (2006).

Moreover, the country successfully cooperates with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). The organisation has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1993.

In Azerbaijan, International Children's Day is traditionally marked with various activities aimed at raising awareness of children's rights. A series of events are organized in Baku and other cities as part of the celebration.

