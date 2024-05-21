Days of Tajik Culture kick off in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

21 May 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan share a strong bond of friendship that has spanned centuries.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on May 29, 1992.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan reached a new level in 2008, when an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was launched.

Today, cultural exchanges between the national masters of classical music and the symphonic orchestras of the two countries have become traditional.

Numerous events, including cinema weeks and an international conference dedicated to the 600th anniversary of the great Tajik Persian poet, scholar, and thinker Mavlono Abdurakhman Jami, were held within the framework of the fruitful cooperation.

Days of Tajik Culture is another significant event that further strengthens the Azerbaijani-Tajik cooperation.

In 2007, the Days of Culture of Tajikistan were successfully held in the cities of Baku and Ganja, while the Days of Azerbaijani Culture were held in Dushanbe in 2008.

This annual event showcases the vibrant cultural heritage of Tajikistan through exhibitions, performances, and other projects.

Days of Culture of Tajikistan 2024 have been declared open in Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku.

The guests of the ceremony viewed an exhibition of paintings by Tajik artists, samples of folk crafts, and got acquainted with the traditional costumes and cuisine of Tajikistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli noted that he is sincerely glad to welcome all participants of this evening with the grand opening of the Days of Tajik Culture in Azerbaijan.

"We are confident that holding the Days of Tajik Culture in Azerbaijan is a significant event for all art connoisseurs. For centuries, strong ties have existed between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, based on historical, cultural, and spiritual ties. These ties continue to create unique prospects for cultural exchange and joint initiatives. A special role in the development of bilateral cooperation is played by friendly relations between the heads of our states - the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon," the minister said.

Noting the active cooperation of the two countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats, the Culture Minister emphasised that events dedicated to outstanding representatives of culture are organised at the bilateral level, as well as the exchange of experience and translation of literary works from Azerbaijani into Tajik and from Tajik into Azerbaijani. In Tajikistan, the work of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, whose works are included in the school curriculum, is highly respected.

"I am very glad to see in the exhibition the outstanding creation of the wonderful Azerbaijani sculptor Fuad Abdurakhmanov, created in 1964. I would also like to note the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations," he added.

Adil Karimli said that Tajikistan Culture Days are organized in Baku and Ganja, which makes it possible for the general public to become familiar with the ancient history, rich culture, traditions, and spiritual values of the fraternal Tajik people.

He stressed that multiple events will be organized within the Days of Tajik Days, including the closing gala concert at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall.

Tajikistan Culture Minister Matluba Sattoriyon welcomed the participants of the opening ceremony on behalf of cultural figures of Tajikistan.

"Taking advantage of this pleasant opportunity, first of all I want to say that thanks to the support of the governments and leaders of our two states, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, our bilateral relations are developing year after year, especially cooperation in the field of culture," the minister said.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Tajik-Azerbaijani cooperation has traditionally been built in line with a mutually beneficial and equal partnership and, in general, has successfully developed in political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other fields. It is noteworthy that it is in the sphere of culture that the ties between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are becoming more noticeable, broader and closer. Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have carried out quite intensive cultural exchanges in recent years," she added.

In her speech, Matlubakhon Sattoriyon touched upon the legacy of the Azerbaijani philosopher and poet Nizami Ganjavi:

"A striking example of strong cultural ties between our peoples is Nizami Ganjavi, the great Azerbaijani sage, poet and outstanding philosopher of the 12th-13th centuries, whose name both Tajiks and Azerbaijanis are proud of. Nizami's Khamsa, that is, his five dastans, is an excellent example of literature. In Tajikistan, the original national culture of the Azerbaijani people, famous for its ethnic uniqueness, is well known, loved and appreciated."

"Over many centuries, the Azerbaijani people have created a rich, diverse traditional culture and achieved enormous creative success. It is worth noting that holding Days of Culture is a great holiday that decorates the cultural heritage of our peoples. Of course, Culture Days promote friendship between our countries. Let me once again express our gratitude for the opportunity to introduce the noble Azerbaijani people to the culture and art of Tajikistan."

Tajikistan Culture Minister said that Days of Tajik Culture features vibrant concerts, an exhibition of artists and craftsmen, film screenings and display of national costumes, which provide insight into the history, culture and customs of the Tajik people.

In conclusion, Matlubakhon Sattoriyon expressed her gratitude to the Azerbaijani government and Azerbaijan Culture Ministry on behalf of the Tajikistan Culture Ministry for their support, showing sincere respect for the people of Tajikistan.

The event was followed by a colorful show with the participation of masters of art from Tajikistan. The musical and dance numbers presented by Tajik performers were met with a storm of applause.

The Days of Tajik Culture in Azerbaijan will end on May 23.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz