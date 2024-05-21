Execution of powers of Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan assigned to Seyyed Jafar Aghayi Marian

21 May 2024 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Until Iran appoints a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Jafar Aghayi Marian, the temporary charge d'affaires, will exercise his powers, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that Iranian Ambassador Abbas Mousavi completed his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and returned to his country.

Recall that Tehran on Monday confirmed the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash in the country's northwestern province.

Earlier, Iranian state media also confirmed the deaths of the president and all on board the helicopter that crashed in a mountainous area of East Azerbaijan Province on Sunday afternoon.

The helicopter was also carrying Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rahmeti, and Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz