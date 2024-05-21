Azerbaijani, Georgian foreign ministries hold political consultations [PHOTOS]

21 May 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Another round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia was held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, and the delegation of Georgia by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lasha Darsalia.

As the consultations unfolded, the parties conversed on the current situation and development prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, economic and trade, energy, transportation, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The sides hailed the current level of relations between the two countries.

They underlined the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and the activity of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic issues.

The sides also highlighted the significance of continuing coordination and mutual support on issues of importance to both countries within international and regional organizations, as well as Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia trilateral and other multilateral cooperation platforms.

The Georgian delegation was informed about the organization of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this November.



