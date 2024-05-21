"5th promotional exhibition of local companies" to be held in Baku

21 May 2024 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

The 5th promotional exhibition of local companies will take place at the Baku Expo Center from June 24th to 26th, organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports, citing the KOBIA.

Nearly 200 local companies across various sectors including industry, agriculture, food, ICT, education, construction, logistics, textile, and others will showcase their products and services at the exhibition.

To support the promotion and sales of products by micro and small entrepreneurs, KOBIA will allocate a separate stand for SMEs at this year's exhibition. SMEs interested in showcasing their offerings at this stand free of charge for three days can apply to KOBIA until June 12th. Applications will be accepted through the following link: Exhibition Application Form (Please mention "The 5th promotional exhibition of local companies" in the "Event you want to participate in" section).

It's worth noting that KOBIA supports the participation of micro and small entrepreneurs in various specialized exhibitions both domestically and internationally. Thanks to the state support provided by the agency, booths are arranged at specialized exhibitions, enabling SMEs to showcase their products and services without any cost. This support facilitates SMEs in reaching a broader audience, enhancing sales opportunities, and allows entrepreneurs to forge new business relationships and expand export prospects. The Agency will continue to facilitate free participation of SMEs in specialized exhibitions throughout 2024. SMEs will be informed in advance about the exhibitions where the stands will be set up.

