Azerbaijan discusses 11 issues at Parliament in its spring session agenda

21 May 2024 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

The next plenary session of the spring session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) has started, Azernews reports.

The agenda of the meeting chaired by Sahiba Gafarova included the discussion of 11 issues.

Those issues are as follows:

1. Information of the National Coordinator for the fight against human trafficking on the fight against human trafficking in Azerbaijan in 2023

2. Draft law on approval of the "Protocol on amendments to the Agreement dated April 3, 2017 on cooperation in the field of education between the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan"

3. Draft law on approving the "Agreement between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan on mutual recognition of qualification diplomas of crew members of sea vessels"

4. "Rules for the operation and maintenance of the road bridge and access roads over the Samur River between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation from the Azerbaijan-Russia state border in the territory of the Samur (Republic of Azerbaijan) - "Yarag-Gazmalar" (Russian Federation) launch points on the Agreement" bill on approval

5. The draft law on amending the "Regulation on service in customs authorities" approved by Law No. 768-IQ dated December 7, 1999 of the Republic of Azerbaijan (third reading)

6. Draft law on amending the Civil Procedure Code, the Family Code and the Law "On State Duty" (third reading)

7. Draft law on amending the law "On State Registration and State Register of Legal Entities" (third reading)

8. Draft law on amending the Labour Code and the Civil Code (third reading)

9. Draft law on amending the Tax Code (third reading)

10. Draft law on amending some laws in connection with the implementation of Law No. 1035-VIQD of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 5, 2023 on amending the law "On cashless settlements"

11. Draft law on amending the Code of Administrative Offences (second reading)

