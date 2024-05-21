Press conference held ahead of Turkic World International Festival of Student Performances [PHOTOS]

21 May 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A press conference has been held in Baku as part of the 2nd Turkic World International Festival of Student Performances, Azernews reports.

The event was jointly organized by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education, and the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

TURKSOY management, rectors of higher schools participating in the festival from Turkic-speaking countries, and the jury provided information about the festival.

TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev said that representatives of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Kazakhstan National University of Arts, Theater College of Kyrgyzstan National Academic Drama Theater, Uzbekistan State Institute of Culture and Arts, and Hacettepe University of Ankara State Conservatory participate in the festival.

He pointed out that the goal of the festival is to support young people, and noted that such events contribute to the intensification of relations between young people.

Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Jeyran Mahmudova, recalled major events and projects organized by the university. She underlined that the 2nd Turkic World International Festival of Student Performances is of great importance for the university.

Within the festival, performances of participating students will be presented at the Azerbaijan State Young Audience Theater and the Academic Russian Drama Theater.

The festival's closing ceremony will take place at the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators on May 22.

Note that TURKSOY has its roots in meetings held in 1992 in Baku and Istanbul, where the ministers of culture from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan declared their commitment to cooperate in a joint cultural framework.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY is the UNESCO of the Turkic World and was established in 1993 upon the signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkiye.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz