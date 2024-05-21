Initial phase of Minjivan settlement revival: 628 houses, 92 apartments planned

21 May 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Discussing the redevelopment of Minjivan settlement, Ilhamiya Rzayeva, Head of the Public Relations Department for Restoration, Construction, and Management across Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, outlined plans for a sprawling 301.51-hectare area, Azernews reports.

"We envision constructing 630 residences and multi-story buildings accommodating 9088 residents by 2040," Rzayeva stated.

She further elaborated that under the First State Program on the Great Return, the initial phase targets 153.4 hectares. This phase aims to erect four multi-story residential buildings comprising 628 houses and 92 apartments, facilitating the relocation of 3146 people to Minjivan settlement.

Rzayeva emphasised the creation of comprehensive facilities, including administrative, cultural, and commercial establishments, to provide employment opportunities for Minjivan residents. The settlement will feature administrative offices, cultural hubs, libraries, restaurants, healthcare centres, hotels, marketplaces, and more.

Furthermore, plans encompass the construction of essential infrastructure such as schools, kindergartens, polyclinics, bus stations, gas stations, warehouses, woodworking shops, and other production facilities.

It's worth noting that Minjivan settlement, situated 13.2 kilometres southeast of the district centre, holds strategic significance due to its location along major highways and railways. Despite being completely destroyed during the occupation, Minjivan regained its freedom on September 27, 2020, during the victory march of the Azerbaijan Army.

Founded by President Ilham Aliyev on May 18, the settlement will be developed according to modern standards, serving as a beacon of progress and resilience in the region.

