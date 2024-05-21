Baku welcomes high-level guests at Green World Plant Health Forum

21 May 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Goshgar Tahmezli, chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, revealed that 13 companies faced temporary export bans to Azerbaijan last year. He made this announcement during his address at the "For the Green World" Plant Health Forum in Baku, Azernews reports.

Tahmezli stated that 829 notifications were issued to exporting countries concerning harmful organisms found in imported plants and plant products last year. Among these, 49 cases were identified in planting and sowing materials. As part of phytosanitary control measures, the Agency imposed temporary import bans on 13 importers due to detected inconsistencies during import procedures, ensuring their implementation.

The "For the Green World" Plant Health Forum, currently underway in Baku, has drawn participation from key figures, including leaders from the Cabinet of Ministers Office, the Agrarian Policy Committee of the Milli Mejlis, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the European and Mediterranean Centre for Plant Quarantine and Protection. The event, jointly organised by the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) and the Ministry of Agriculture, also includes representatives from the Maritime Organisation, FAO, and other international bodies.

The forum aims to safeguard plant health, enhance pest control measures, facilitate the safe trade of plant products, and foster collaboration among national, regional, and international organisations to protect global food security and biodiversity. It serves as a platform for cooperation among government agencies, universities, and reference laboratories.

The forum's proceedings are set to conclude on May 22nd.