President Ilham Aliyev visits Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan, offers his condolences over death of Iranian President and other individuals in helicopter crash [PHOTOS]

21 May 2024 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the country to offer his condolences over the tragic deaths of Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other accompanying individuals in a helicopter crash, Azernews reports.

