Azerbaijan's Education Ministry set to feature exhibition spotlighting hybrid cars

21 May 2024 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

On May 22, an exhibition showcasing the transition to eco-transportation is scheduled to take place at the Baku State Vocational Education Centre for Industry and Innovation, Azernews reports.

This event has been announced by the Ministry of Science and Education.

The exhibition will feature various eco-friendly transportation options, such as electric and hybrid cars, as well as bicycles and scooters.

It aims to highlight the importance of sustainable transportation solutions and promote awareness about alternative modes of transportation that reduce environmental impact.

---

