Heydar Aliyev Centre to display art pieces by Italian sculptor

Heydar Aliyev Centre gets to present magnificent sculptural examples. On May 23, the Centre will open a personal exhibition of the Italian sculptor Gianfranco Meggiato, Azernews reports.

The exhibition "Lines of the Invisible", which will last until October 26, features around 40 art works by the artist.

Since the sculptor created some of the works specifically for the Baku exhibition, they will be presented to the public for the first time.

The exposition will be deployed in the park area of the Centre, the foyer, and the exhibition hall. The six-metre-high sculpture entitled "Germination", to be set up in front of the Centre, has a special meaning. It conveys the idea that "We are all leaves of the same tree", cells of the same organism, parts of the same being. Until humanity accepts these concepts of unity and brotherhood to eliminate dualism, there will be no peace or respect for the environment to which we belong.

Gianfranco Meggiato was born in 1963 in Venice, home of the International Art Exhibition - the Biennale, which is considered a global platform in the field of contemporary art.

Here, he studied sculpture at the State Institute of Arts. Meggiato began exhibiting his work at the age of 16. He gives his sculptures such a structure that these works personify the winding path of a person striving to understand himself and his rich inner world.

In addition to Italy, the sculptor's art works were exhibited in the USA, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Great Britain, China, Denmark, France, India, Switzerland, Spain, Kuwait, Monaco, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Ukraine, and other countries. His sculptures decorate iconic places in different countries.

Gianfranco Meggiato's art pieces are also used in the stage production. The scenery in Georges Bizet's opera "Carmen", once staged in the Scolatium archaeological park in Italy, was created from sculptures by Gianfranco Meggiato.

The artist was awarded the ISOMOS/UNESCO Prize for his skillful combination of ancient and modern sculptural installations, which have excellent performance power and aesthetic value.

