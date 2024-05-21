Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan plan to establish cooperation in production of household appliances

21 May 2024 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to establish cooperation in the field of joint production of household appliances, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov said in Guba, Azernews reports.

"Another area of cooperation in terms of joint production is the Alaat FEZ. This is the right place for Uzbek entrepreneurs interested in creating new production facilities. We are already moving to the active phase of preparation and implementation of projects for the production of household appliances, aluminum radiators in the Alaat FEZ," said the minister.

He also called on Azerbaijani companies to consider the possibility of creating similar production facilities in Uzbekistan.

"We are ready to create the most favorable conditions for Azerbaijani companies that are ready and are considering the possibility of creating facilities in Central Asia," Kudratov said.

The minister also said that Uzbekistan proposed to Azerbaijan the creation of retail outlets, a zone for packaging, processing and finishing of products, which will be focused on the Afghan market.

"In addition, we are planning to create a commercial online platform for Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan," he said.

Uzbekneftegaz and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) may sign an agreement in the coming months on the entry of an Uzbek company into the Shah Deniz project, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kurbatov noted.

