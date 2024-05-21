Baku to host International Kids and Youth Art Festival

The 5th International Kids and Youth Art Festival "My Azerbaijan" will start in Baku on May 24, Azernews reports.

The event is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Ministry of Science and Education, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Azerbaijani Artists' Union, the State Art Gallery, the Khatai Arts Center, Baku office of the International Watercolor Society and the International Watercolor Society, Khatai Children's Arts Gallery with the support of the Khatai District Executive Power.

The festival is dedicated to Azerbaijan Independence Day, celebrated on May 28.

The winners of the competition announced during the festival will also be awarded.

The exhibitions of the competition were opened alternately from May 13 to 17 at Khatai Arts Center.

Around 2,500 Azerbaijani participants aged 8 to 21, citizens of Turkiye, Iran, Peru, Lithuania, Georgia, Japan, Vietnam and India participated in the competition of watercolor drawings with images of flowers; in total, about 800 art works were showcased at the exhibition.

From these exhibitions, authors of ten art works in each age group have been selected for the festival.

Foreign citizens participating in exhibitions will be awarded certificates, and the artists selected for the festival will be awarded diplomas.

