Armenian PM meets with deputy director of US intelligence agency

21 May 2024 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received David Cohen, Deputy Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency.

Azernews reports, citing the Armenian mass media, that the Armenian premier announced this on his telegram channel.

"I received the delegation headed by David Cohen, the deputy director of the US Central Intelligence Agency," he said.

The press service of the Armenian government reported that issues included in the Armenian-US agenda and international problems were discussed at the meeting.

