Next tasks fulfilled at EFES - 2024 multinational exercise, Defense Ministry [PHOTOS]

21 May 2024 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The next tasks were fulfilled during the EFES-2024 multinational exercise, held in Turkiye with the involvement of servicemen from different countries, Azernews reports.

According to the exercise’s plan, servicemen from the participating countries performed practical shooting with the use of various calibre small arms.

Moreover, tasks such as conducting battle in human settlements, neutralising an imaginary enemy, providing first aid to wounded servicemen, and evacuating them were successfully accomplished.

The Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen, along with other participants, successfully fulfilled the assigned tasks.

It should be noted that the international exercise, aimed at exchanging experience, organising joint activities of the servicemen of the participating countries, improving the skills of staff officers in making decisions on the map, as well as further increasing their professionalism and training, will last until May 30.

