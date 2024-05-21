Young talents delight audience with mugham music [PHOTOS]

21 May 2024 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has organized another concert program within the framework of the project "Gəncləşən muğam" (Youthful mugham), Azernews reports.

The project organizers, including People's Artists Mansum Ibrahimov and Elchin Gashimov, Honored Artists Tayyar Bayramov and Elnur Ahmadov, young mugham singers Elseser Muradov, Ulviya Sadaget, Parvaz Ibrahimli, Fatima Huseynova, Elgiz Aliyev, Ayshan Mehdiyeva, Valid Abdullayev, Sadaf Budagova, Khayal Huseynov, Khayala Gafarzade, Gunay Imamverdiyeva, Nurlan Namazov, Mirali Saryzade and Ulkar Abdullayeva delighted the audience with compositions "Mənim Azərbaycanım", "Şuşanın dağları", "Küçələrə su səpmişəm", "Qal sənə qurban", "Axtararsınız", "Sarı Bülbül", "Xudayar təsnifi", "Qarabağ", "Yaşa mənim xalqım", etc.

The project "Gəncləşən muğam" aims to promote the ancient Azerbaijani art of mugham, which is included in the UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, among young people, to demonstrate their skills, and to find new talents.

