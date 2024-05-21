Azerbaijani judoka crowned world champion

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has been crowned champion, Azernews reports.

He won his title in the 2024 World Judo Championships held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

The Azerbaijani judoka defeated Japanese Tatsuki Ishihara in the 73kg weight final.

The 2024 World Judo Championships are organised as part of the IJF World Tour and during the 2024 Summer Olympics qualification period, concluding with a mixed team event on the final day.

Earlier, Hidayat Heydarov ranked second in the overall standings of the European Judo Championships Senior Individuals 2024.

The judoka (73 kg) won a gold medal at the championships and became the four-time European champion.

