Azerbaijan sees growth in number of travelers

During the January-April months of 2024, the total number of Azerbaijani citizens travelling to foreign countries increased by 29.4% compared to the same period last year, reaching 638.2 thousand people, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

According to the data, the number of citizens travelling to Iran increased by 43.8%, to Turkey by 27.0%, to Georgia by 25.2%, and to Russia by 16.7%. Azerbaijani citizens travelled to Turkey 38.2% of the time, to Russia 21.7%, to Georgia 9.1%, to Iran 8.7%, and to other countries 22.3%. Of those travelling, 67.5% were male and 32.5% were female.

During the 4-month period, 67.6% of Azerbaijani citizens travelling to foreign countries used air transportation, 30.0% used railways and automobiles, and 2.4% used sea transportation.

It's noteworthy that in January-March 2024, the number of Azerbaijani citizens travelling abroad increased by 31.7% compared to the first quarter of 2023, reaching 472,300 people.

The number of people travelling to Iran rose by 40.6%, to Georgia by 29%, to Turkey by 28.1%, and to Russia by 20.1%.

Consequently, 38.3% of Azerbaijani citizens travelled to Turkey, 20.8% to Russia, 9.4% to Georgia, 8.6% to Iran, and 22.9% to other countries. Of these travellers, 67.2% were men, and 32.8% were women.

Over the course of three months, 67.4% of Azerbaijani citizens travelled by air, 30.3% by rail and road, and 2.3% by sea.

