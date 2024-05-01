Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 1 2024

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan expand investment cooperation

1 May 2024 14:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan expand investment cooperation
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the expansion of investment cooperation, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“As part of our working visit to Uzbekistan, we held a meeting with Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, where we discussed the following agenda items of our bilateral economic partnership:

- Exploring new opportunities to enhance cooperation among business-people;

- Implementing the Roadmap for expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation;

- Prospects for joint activities in the energy sector,” Jabbarov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more