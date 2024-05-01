Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan expand investment cooperation

1 May 2024 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the expansion of investment cooperation, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“As part of our working visit to Uzbekistan, we held a meeting with Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, where we discussed the following agenda items of our bilateral economic partnership:

- Exploring new opportunities to enhance cooperation among business-people;

- Implementing the Roadmap for expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation;

- Prospects for joint activities in the energy sector,” Jabbarov said.

Within the framework of our working visit to Uzbekistan, we participated in the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the #Azerbaijan – #Uzbekistan Investment Company. Our discussions were centered on fostering sustainable development of #business and #trade ties between our two…

---

