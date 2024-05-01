Azerbaijan to expand cooperation with Uzbekistan in various fields

1 May 2024 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

During his working visit to Uzbekistan, the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with Shukhrat Vafayev, the Director of the Uzbekistan Fund for Reconstruction and Development. Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote this on his X social account.

"Our discussions primarily focused on the prospects of jointly implemented projects and the operations of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company. Additionally, we exchanged views on expanding cooperation in various sectors, including industry, production, digitalization, tourism, and infrastructure," the minister said.

