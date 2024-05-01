Military attachés visit Higher Military School of Internal Troops of MIA [PHOTOS]

1 May 2024 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

According to the approved action plan for 2024, foreign military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan, visited the Higher Military School of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.

During the visit, which was attended by 23 representatives of military attaché apparatuses from 18 countries, the Chief of the School, Major General Elchin Mammadov, welcomed the guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them at school.

The guests were given a briefing on the history and main activities of the Higher Military School of MIA.

After the briefing, the military attachés watched the course of the cadets and got acquainted with the created conditions. At the end of the meeting, gifts were presented to the guests.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz