Upcoming coupon payment on SOCAR bonds processed

The next coupon payment on SOCAR bonds was deposited into the bondholders’ accounts on May 1, 2024. SOCAR bonds have a par value of $1,000, a maturity period of 5 years, and a 4.5% coupon rate paid on a quarterly basis, Azernews reports.

