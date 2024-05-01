6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue kicks off second plenary session [PHOTOS]

1 May 2024 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The second plenary session of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue centred on the theme “Intergenerational Dialogue: Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity”.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that the session was moderated by Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for UNAOC.

The speakers, including Hana Mbida, News Generation Against Hate, Atif Rashid, Empowering Dialogue and Interfaith Networks, Gracian Mkandawire, Global Sports Programme, and others, shared their experiences and suggestions regarding the fight against violence and extremism with the participants of the event.

Leyla Hasanova, Youth Climate Champion for COP29, noted that one of the principal goals of this group established during COP28 was to ensure youth rights, especially children. She emphasised that their central goal at COP29 is to make young voices heard and support their contribution to environmental protection.

The plenary session continued with extensive discussions.

The Forum, organised by the government of Azerbaijan in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC), the World Tourism Organisation (WTO), and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), brings together 700 distinguished guests representing more than 100 countries.

High-level officials, heads of parliament, religious leaders, scholars, journalists, and participants from diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds came together to advance peace and global security through meaningful dialogue.

The three-day Forum will feature 4 plenary sessions and 12 panel discussions on topics such as education, youth, climate change, artificial intelligence, protection of cultural heritage, illegal migration and other areas.

The Forum participants will visit the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the 30-year-long occupation. The Forum will also feature special panel sessions scheduled to be held in Aghdam and Shusha. This is also a good opportunity to provide a platform to appeal to the international community from the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

