Refinancing rate is decreased by Central Bank of Azerbaijan
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has lowered the refinancing rate from 7.5 percent to 7.25 percent as of May 1, Azernews reports, citing the report made by Azerbaijan's Central Bank.
