Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 1 2024

Refinancing rate is decreased by Central Bank of Azerbaijan

1 May 2024 11:57 (UTC+04:00)
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has lowered the refinancing rate from 7.5 percent to 7.25 percent as of May 1, Azernews reports, citing the report made by Azerbaijan's Central Bank.

