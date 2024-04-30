France's tough-talking minister confuses policy on issues of Armenia and New Caledonia

30 April 2024 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Politics is a deep and somewhat logical field of scientific activity, however, some points are forgotten here, and even the golden rules are grossly violated. In this regard, the French government either pretends to be ignorant or considers itself a master in world politics.

Official Paris has been overtly defending Armenia, which had been occupying Azerbaijani lands for many years, and is even arming it under the threat of a new war in the South Caucasus. If Azerbaijan is directly a regional state and if it is trying to take steps towards resolving the conflict with Armenia, France's influence to deviate Armenia from this direction is real interference and even incitement to war.

The Azerbaijani government has repeatedly warned France about this and made statements that the relations with Armenia and even official Paris will be in an extremely critical situation. However, it seems that the French government cannot draw the right conclusions from the messages given.

Minister of the Interior Gérald Moussa Darmanin has made an incomprehensible statement calling Azerbaijan’s support to New Caledonia’s sovereignty an "interference".

This means that protecting the rights of the indigenous population of New Caledonia, the Kanaks, is interference in the internal affairs of France, while blatant support for the former Armenian separatists in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan is the protection of Armenians.

It is a very interesting logic of the head of the French Ministry of Internal Affairs, he should have read the international law textbooks again, then he would understand the difference and would not say such nonsense.

Azerbaijan, as an active member of the Non-Aligned Movement, which led this movement from 2019 to 2024, defends the rights of the Kanaks, who have observer status in this movement and are recognized by the French authorities themselves, as political parties fighting for independence using political methods.

As regards the separatists in Garabagh, who waged armed fight against the legitimate authorities of Azerbaijan, they were illegal armed groups that, with the support of the Armenian army of a neighbouring state, occupied almost 20% of the territory of Azerbaijan, expelling more than 700 thousand indigenous Azerbaijanis from these territories.

This is what the French authorities miss in their agenda of "protecting the rights of nations".

Armenia was never subjected to any pressure from the colonial regime. Following the collapse of the Soviet empire, Armenia initiated its policy of occupation in the territories of Azerbaijan with the support of external forces. Nevertheless, it did not last longer, but it became a main concern for France, especially after the complete elimination of the separatist elements in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh. This is a fact, and it will remain unchanged even if France struggles to accept it.

---

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ Deputy Editor-in-Chief; follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz