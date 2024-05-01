Ombudsman employees with Turkish delegation visit Azerbaijan's Garadagh

1 May 2024 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The employees of the Ombudsman's Office, together with the delegation of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkiye (TIHEK), who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the temporary detention place of the Garadagh District Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.

During the visit, a meeting was first held with the management of the enterprise, and information was given about the country's experience and the enterprise.

Later, they inspected the cells, medical room, picnic area, kitchen, and other places of the institution.

The persons detained in the institution were received confidentially, their appeals were heard, and the documentation was examined.

---

