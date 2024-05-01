Int'l President Cup 2024 Regatta gathers sportsmen in Sugovushan [PHOTOS]

1 May 2024 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

The International President Cup 2024 Regatta has kicked off in Sugovushan, Azerbaijan.

The event marks the 101st anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The event organised in Sugovushan started with the singing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elnur Mammadov, said that unlike previous years, athletes from more countries are participating in this competition.

The official of the ministry also congratulated Azerbaijani rower Diana Dymchenko, who won a licence for the Paris Summer Olympics 2024

General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Rowing and Canoe Federation, Farhad Aliyev, emphasised that holding such a competition in historical lands is a great success.

Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee, Chingiz Huseynzade, reminded that the regatta started in Sugovushan is an international level competition and wished the tournament to continue.

The President Cup 2024 is co-organized by Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and Canoe and Rowing Federation.

Up to 30 teams from more than 20 countries will participate in the International President Cup 2024 Regatta.

The International President Cup 2024 Regatta has been included in the calendar plan of the European Canoe Association.

