Azerbaijan's State Border services report on violations in last month

1 May 2024 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan's border guards detained 26 trespassers in April 2024, Azernews reports.

10 of them were citizens of Azerbaijan, seven of Iran, five of Afghanistan, three of Pakistan, and one of India.

It was reported that 12 people were detained while trying to cross the state border with a fake date stamp, forged passport, and a document belonging to someone else as part of measures to combat illegal migration.

874 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime, and appropriate measures were taken against them.

As a result of anti-crime measures, 275 wanted persons were detained by the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies and handed over to the relevant authorities, 495 persons were prohibited from leaving the country; and 15 persons were prevented from entering the country.

As a result of measures to combat the illegal circulation of narcotic drugs, 90 kilogrammes, 951 grammes of narcotic drugs, and 1,622 pills, which are considered to be powerful drugs containing narcotics, were detected and removed from circulation.

As a result of anti-smuggling measures, contraband with a total value of 1 million 203 thousand 235 manats, including medicines, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products, was detained.

