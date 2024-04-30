Ammunition discovered in Azerbaijan's Sumgait [VIDEO]

30 April 2024 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

Ammunition was discovered in the territory of Sumgait city, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

The special risk rescue service (XRXX) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was involved in demining. After appropriate security measures were taken in the area together with law enforcement officers, the ammunition found during the inspection of the scene included 5 F-1 hand grenades suitable for combat use, three UZRQM explosives, and one smoke detector.

The ammunition was removed from the area for neutralisation by the experts of the flexible group of XRXX.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the additional search at the scene and the surrounding area.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz