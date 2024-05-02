National mini-football team wins int'l tournament in Montenegro [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's national mini-football team has won the international tournament held in Podgorica, Montenegro, Azernews reports.

The national team faced the last world-champion Romanian team in the decisive game. The match ended with a 5:4 victory for the Azerbaijani team.

So, Elshad Guliyev's students won the award. Vali Gafarov was awarded the best goalkeeper of the tournament, while Elvin Alizade was awarded the title of best player.

Established on September 29, 2017, the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation (AMF) focuses on the development and promotion of mini-football in Azerbaijan.

In 2018, the Federation became a member of the European Minifootball Federation and World Minifootball Federations, which gives Azerbaijan the opportunity to participate in international minifootball tournaments.

One of the main activities of the Federation is the organisation of domestic and international competitions. The AMF regularly hosts tournaments and leagues throughout the year and sends the national mini-soccer team to international tournaments to represent Azerbaijan on the global stage and promote the country's reputation as a competitive force in the sport.

The Federation works with schools, community groups, and other organisations to raise awareness of the sport and encourage more people to take part in it. This includes organising promotional events, public relations programmes, and media campaigns to increase the development and popularity of mini-football in Azerbaijan.

