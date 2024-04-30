Well-known musicians totally captivate Baku audience [PHOTOS]

30 April 2024 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Well-known pianist Humay Gasimzade and cellist Gleb Khokhlov have given a concert at Baku Museum Centre, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organised by the Baku Contemporary Music Society and the Baku Museum Centre as part of the project "Musical Evenings in the Museum".

The musicians totally captivated the audience with music pieces by outstanding composers of contemporary music, including Morton Feldman's Spring of Chosroes, Pierre Boulez's Anthemes, Galina Ustvolskaya's Sonata, and Reiko Futing's Meditations on Music from Luigi Rossi's Collection. The audience expressed their appreciation to the incredibly talented musicians with unstoppable applause.

Note that Humay Gasimzadeh graduated from the Baku Music Academy (piano class of Professor Adila Vakilova), then received a master's degree in the Norwegian city of Bergen, a master's degree from the Manhattan School of Music (New York), and a doctorate from Bowling Green State University (Ohio).

The pianist has participated in many festivals and won a number of international competitions. Her doctoral dissertation was chosen as the best dissertation of the year, and an album consisting of solo piano works by Azerbaijani composers was selected and released by Innova Recordings (USA).

Gasimzadeh currently performs as a pianist with the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra.

Gleb Khokhlov received a musical education, specialising in violin, and since 2016 he has specialised in performing contemporary music.

He graduated with honours from the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory (faculty of ancient and modern performing arts), then entered an assistantship internship at the Orchestra of Contemporary Music.

On his initiative, the contemporary music ensemble Vacuum Quartet was created in 2017.

Last concert season in as part of the project "Cadenza Invites," he performed in Baku with a master class and concert program, and also became part of the 1st Baku Contemporary Music Days festival, organized by the Baku Society of Contemporary Music.

