Meeting addresses key area of interest in Azerbaijan identified by TRACECA countries

1 May 2024 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The nations within the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) have expressed interest in the anti-drone systems utilised in Azerbaijani airports.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Rufat Bayramov, the national secretary of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission for Azerbaijan.

R. Bayramov highlighted that deliberations on this matter took place during the two-day seminar (April 29-30) of TRACECA countries on Aviation Security and Risk Assessment in Baku. He stated, "Discussions at the seminar encompassed topics such as the enhancement of aviation security and cyber security.

Further to the discussions, the current challenges encountered by countries in the realm of civil aviation were addressed.

He further underscored that the seminar aimed at facilitating the exchange of exemplary knowledge and experiences. Throughout the event, participants focused on devising and executing national risk assessment methodologies. Panellists stressed the significance of customised strategies tailored to diverse regions and organisations while also sharing best practices and insights concerning the establishment of robust risk assessment frameworks.

Rufat Bayramov revealed that from January to March of the current year, the quantity of cargo transported via the Azerbaijani segment of the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA) totaled 4 million tons. He noted that this represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the same timeframe in 2023.

Bayramov further stated that by the conclusion of the year, it is anticipated that the volume of cargo transportation through the Azerbaijani segment of TRACECA will achieve 16 million tons.

