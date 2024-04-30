Tik Tok may be blocked in EU territories

30 April 2024 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Tik Tok social network may be blocked in the territory of the European Union.

According to Azernews, this was stated by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"This is not excluded," she said.

Von der Leyen recalled that the EC became the first organisation in the world to prohibit its employees from installing TikTok on work phones.

TikTok suspended the user reward programme last week.

The reason for this step was another warning from the European Commission.

