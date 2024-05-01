Poetic dialogue: Azerbaijani-Pakistani literature highlighted in Baku [PHOTOS]

The National Art Museum has organised an evening of Azerbaijani-Pakistani culture and poetry, showcasing the rich literary traditions and cultural heritage of the two countries, Azernews reports.

The event brought together poets, artists, and cultural enthusiasts from both countries to share their works and engage in an exchange of ideas and experiences.

Speaking at the event, the museum director, Shirin Malikova, highlighted the cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture. She underlined the event organised at the National Art Museum as evidence of strong cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The founder of the literary project "Soz" (Word"), Nigar Hasanzade, expressed her gratitude to the chairman of Pakistan's MUSLIM Institute and Prime Minister of Junagadh State, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, for his immense support to Azerbaijan.

"Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali always supported our country during the Second Garabagh War and made every effort to convey our fair voice to the world," said Nigar Hasanzade.

In his speech, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali noted the hospitality of Azerbaijani people, and he felt at home here.

"Azerbaijani people are very hospitable. Azerbaijan is always in my heart. Getting to know the Museum of Art and its exhibits again delighted me. I also admire the fact that your people have preserved their national identity. I am convinced that the relations established between our two states should develop further. Pakistan's only friends are the Turkic peoples. During the 44-day Patriotic War, our people constantly prayed for Azerbaijan. Pakistanis also take an active part in events organised in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide. And the news about the grandiose historical victory was joyful news for us. Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two branches of the same tree," he said.

A video about Azerbaijan and Pakistan was shown to the guests. The event continued with an artistic part.

Note that Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognise the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 12, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 9, 1992.

Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and adopted resolutions recognising the Khojaly genocide and condemning the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan.

Over more than 30-year-long diplomatic relations, the two countries have been able to build strong ties based on partnership in the political, cultural and economic spheres.

The two countries also agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in the fields of trade, business, defence, security, energy, connectivity, tourism, education, culture, science, sports, etc.

Moreover, direct flights Baku-Lahore-Baku (since September 22 2023), Baku-Islamabad-Baku (since November 1, 2023) and Baku-Karachi-Baku (since April 18, 2024) twice a week in each direction also contribute to the strengthening in tourism cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Speaking about Azerbaijani-Pakistani ties, it is impossible not to mention the rich cultural heritage of both countries.

Both nations have a vibrant music scene, with traditional instruments and melodies that reflect their unique cultural identities.

Through their shared traditions and values, Azerbaijan and Pakistan continue to strengthen their cultural ties and promote a greater understanding of each other's legacy.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz