Ombudsman's Office representatives visit Main Clinical Hospital [PHOTOS]

30 April 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

In accordance with the joint action plan for 2024 signed between the Defence Ministry and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, office representatives visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Defence Ministry, Azernews reports.

The visitors got acquainted with the conditions created in the departments of the hospital, provided with modern medical equipment, and inquired about the state of health of the servicemen receiving treatment, including the organisation and provision of medical services.

The delegation was given detailed information about the daily work activities of the medical staff.

The employees of the office highly appreciated the level of medical service provided and the organisation of the treatment work.

