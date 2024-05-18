ICYF-ERC appealed to 10th Kazan Forum’s participants on COP29

18 May 2024 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

On May 18, the 10th Kazan OIC Youth Entrepreneurship Forum concluded in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, the "Selet" Youth Foundation of Tatarstan, and the Academy of Youth Diplomacy, in partnership with Sabah.Hub, Kazan IT Park, and other organizations.

At the closing ceremony, the Minister of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rinat Sadykov, the director of the ICYF-ERC, Rafig Ismayilov, the deputy head of Federal Agency on Youth Affairs of RF Damir Fattahov, and the assistant to the rais (head) of the Republic, Timur Suleymanov, Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova of Tatarstan, as well as representatives of various international organizations and state officials, delivering congratulatory speeches, considered the Forum as significant contribution to the networking process among young entrepreneurs in OIC domain and expressed their hopes that, new ideas and initiatives will be realized in future.

Director of the ICYF-ERC, Rafig Ismayilov, expressing his thanks to the organizers, highly appreciated the Kazan event, noting that, the Center will go on to cooperate with partners from Tatarstan.

R.Ismayilov informed about COP29 event to be held in November, in Baku and expressed his desire on participation of startup projects authors connected with the environment, renewable energies and effective struggle with the climate change in this event. He also expressed his readiness to comply with the articles of Memorandum of Cooperation, signed at the opening ceremony between the ICYF-ERC and the Ministry of Youth Affairs of Tatarstan.

It should be noted that within the framework of Forum, the ICYF-ERC representatives held some important meetings that include session with the participation of ISESCO director general, meeting with rais (head) of Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, participation in VIII OIC Young Diplomats Forum and official dinner at the framework of "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" with the participation of representative of international organizations and officials from different countries.

At the end of the Forum, the jury, consisting of experts, expressed their opinions about the presentation of startup projects. Those that were highly appreciated were awarded appropriate prizes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz