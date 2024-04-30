Azerbaijan, Turkiye hold talks on legal co-op issues

30 April 2024 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

A meeting was held at the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the delegation headed by Muharrem Kilic, the chairman of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Türkiye (TIHEK), who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

It was noted at the meeting that the legal cooperation between the two countries had been successfully developed.

Chairman Farhad Abdullayev also informed the guest about the cooperation between the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) institution in the field of ensuring human rights.

Muharrem Kilic noted that the close cooperation between the two countries in all fields, including between the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Türkiye, is successfully developing on the basis of mutual support and understanding.

A broad exchange of views was held at the meeting, and legal issues were discussed.

